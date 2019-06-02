In what turned out to be the first good contest of the World Cup, Bangladesh showed how good they have become by putting up a highly competent performance to beat South Africa at The Oval. The match was put into Bangladesh's corner after South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Faf du Plessis expected his bowlers to dominate the Bangladesh batsmen but it happened to be the other way round. Soumya Sarkar nullified the new ball attack of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to provide a great start. Veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib al-Hasan then took charge and prepared the ground for a big total.

It took some great hitting from Mahmudullah to take the Bangladeshi team to 330. South Africa started well but suffered a big blow due to run out of Quinton de Kock. While du Plessis batted well but got dismissed when he needed to go on. Rassie van der Dussen and JP Duminy kept SA in the game but with the former being dismissed, the game went away from the Proteas.

South Africa remained in the game thanks to Duminy who kept fighting but when he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman, the game was beyond South Africa. The victory margin in the end was 21 runs.