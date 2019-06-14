ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup, England vs West Indies: Live updates and analysis

Hosts England face West Indies in a crucial game of the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup at Southampton. England have played three matches so far and have won two of them while suffering a surprising defeat at the hands of Pakistan. West Indies on the other hand, have won and lost one game each while their match against South Africa was washed out due to rain.
It would also be a big day for Jofra Archer as he would be playing for England against his native West Indies for the very first time. For cricket fans frustrated by washouts in this World Cup, the return of action would be a relief.
Wood gets Hope through DRS
Shai Hope followed Chris Gayle to the pavillion in the very next over when he was trapped leg-before wicket by Mark Wood. A fullish delivery angled in to Hope was attempted to be played onto the leg side by the Windies batsman but he missed it and looked in danger. But umpire Kumara Dharmasena adjudged the batsman not out, prompting England to use DRS which showed the ball hitting the stumps convincingly. West Indies 55/3
Plunkett gets restless Gayle!
Liam Plunkett once again showed his propensity to pick up wickets by getting Chris Gayle dismissed in the 13th over. The last ball of the over was a short delivery that the Jamaican batsman, who was looking for some big shots to get going, tried to deposit in the stands but could only manage to reach Jonny Bairstow at deep mid-wicket. West Indies 54/2.
West Indies get through first spell of opening bowlers with one wicket down
While there may have been chances, near misses and a dropped catch, the duo of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope have managed to wade their way through the first spell by England's new ball bowlers Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.
The tactics used by the two seamers were entirely different. While Woakes focussed on bowling a fuller length and getting the ball to swing, Archer decided to use his pace and trouble the batsmen with extra bounce.
Hope showed good technique in keeping most deliveries at bay, especially those rising sharply at him. However, he also tried to play some aggresive shots when the ball was pitched a little fuller but couldn't find the gap. Chris Gayle also attempted some big shots but wasn't able to always succed. After Woakes and Archer, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood have been brought on by Eoin Morgan.
Gayle cutting loose
While Archer and Woakes continue to bowl a good line and length and test the batsmen, Chris Gayle has decided to cut loose and go after the English bowlers. He first pulled Archer for four in the 8th over and then tried an upper cut. In the ninth over, he smashed Woakes for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries.
Chris Gayle dropped!
Chris Woakes got Gayle to play a big shot in an attempt to hit him off his line and got a big top edge. But the fielder at deep 3rd man dropped what should have been a relatively easy catch. The guilty person being Mark Wood.
In a very important match for the West Indies team, they face hosts and favourites England at Southampton. After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan decided to bowl first, reinforcing the idea that his team prefers to chase. Also the overcast conditions are such that bowling first seems to be the preferred choice of not just England but also West Indies. Jason Holder did say that he would also have chosen to bat second on winning the toss.
West Indies made three changes to their team and brought opener Evin Lewis back into the playing XI as an opener while Shannon Gabriel too comes in and replaces Kemar Roach. Andre Russell is back in the playing XI also. England remain unchanged even though Moeen Ali is available.
The English new ball pair of Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes started well and got the ball to move appreciably in the air and off the deck also. Woakes, perhaps the most skillful in the art of swing bowling among the seamers in the hosts' squad bowled a superb line in the first couple of overs while Archer decided to try the short ball as well. But it was a magnificent in-swinging yorker that got Woakes the wicket of Evin Lewis.
Chris Gayle is batting very cautiously while Shai Hope, arguably the best batsman in the team, in terms of technique, is at the crease.