ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup, England vs West Indies: Live updates and analysis

In a very important match for the West Indies team, they face hosts and favourites England at Southampton. After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan decided to bowl first, reinforcing the idea that his team prefers to chase. Also the overcast conditions are such that bowling first seems to be the preferred choice of not just England but also West Indies. Jason Holder did say that he would also have chosen to bat second on winning the toss.

West Indies made three changes to their team and brought opener Evin Lewis back into the playing XI as an opener while Shannon Gabriel too comes in and replaces Kemar Roach. Andre Russell is back in the playing XI also. England remain unchanged even though Moeen Ali is available.

The English new ball pair of Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes started well and got the ball to move appreciably in the air and off the deck also. Woakes, perhaps the most skillful in the art of swing bowling among the seamers in the hosts' squad bowled a superb line in the first couple of overs while Archer decided to try the short ball as well. But it was a magnificent in-swinging yorker that got Woakes the wicket of Evin Lewis.

Chris Gayle is batting very cautiously while Shai Hope, arguably the best batsman in the team, in terms of technique, is at the crease.