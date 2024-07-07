In the realm of fresh meat and seafood delivery, Vivek Gupta has emerged as a trailblazer, revolutionizing the way consumers access quality meats through his visionary leadership at Licious. As the founder of Licious, Gupta has transformed the meat industry in India, blending technology, quality assurance, and customer-centric service to establish Licious as a trusted brand synonymous with freshness and reliability.

Vivek Gupta's entrepreneurial journey began with a background in business management and a deep-rooted passion for addressing challenges in the food industry. Prior to founding Licious in 2015, he gained valuable experience in consumer goods and retail, where he identified gaps in the market for safe, hygienic, and convenient meat procurement. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to quality laid the foundation for Licious, aiming to redefine how consumers experience and trust meat products in India.

Under Vivek Gupta's leadership, Licious has revolutionized the meat delivery sector:

Licious ensures stringent quality control measures from sourcing to delivery, maintaining freshness and safety standards through cold chain logistics and state-of-the-art processing facilities.

Licious has earned consumer trust through transparent sourcing practices, hygienic processing, and a commitment to delivering premium quality meats.

Leveraging technology, Licious offers a user-friendly online platform and mobile app for seamless ordering, tracking deliveries, and personalized customer service.

Vivek Gupta's tenure as founder of Licious has been characterized by notable achievements:

Licious has emerged as a market leader in the online meat delivery segment in India, expanding its operations to multiple cities and catering to a growing customer base.

Gupta and Licious have received recognition for innovation, entrepreneurship, and contributions to transforming the food delivery industry.

While specific net worth figures may vary, Vivek Gupta's leadership has undoubtedly contributed to Licious's growth and valuation. The company's strategic expansions, technological advancements, and customer-centric approach reflect Gupta's strategic acumen and vision.

Looking ahead, Vivek Gupta remains committed to advancing Licious's mission of providing safe, fresh, and convenient meat delivery solutions. His vision includes expanding Licious's product range, enhancing customer experiences through technology, and scaling operations to meet increasing consumer demand nationwide.

In conclusion, Vivek Gupta's leadership at Licious exemplifies innovation, quality assurance, and a transformative impact on the food delivery industry in India. His entrepreneurial journey from founding Licious to pioneering safe and hygienic meat delivery underscores his visionary leadership and commitment to raising industry standards. As Licious continues to grow and innovate under his guidance, Vivek Gupta's influence on the future of online meat delivery and consumer trust in food products remains pivotal, setting benchmarks for quality and reliability in India's food tech landscape.

Other winners of the IBT CEO Awards 2024 are:

Abhiraj Bhal, CEO, Urban Company

Aanchal Saini, CEO, Flyrobe

Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder, NoBroker

Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato

Falguni Nayar, CEO, Nykaa

Gaurav Munjal, CEO, Unacademy

Harshil Mathur, CEO, Razorpay

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart

Khadim Batti, CEO, Whatfix

Kunal Shah, CEO, Cred

Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha

Naveen Tiwari, CEO, InMobi

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO, Yellow Messenger

Rahul Varma, CEO, Unschool

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder, upGrad

Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho

Sujeet Kumar, CEO, Udaan

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy

Vikas Bagaria, CEO, Pee Safe

For any feedback or clarifications, write to us at editor@ibtimes.co.in.