Ronnie Screwvala is not just a name in the business world; he is a pioneer whose entrepreneurial journey has left an indelible mark on the media, entertainment, and more recently, the online education industries. Co-founder of upGrad, India's largest online higher education company, Screwvala's career trajectory is a testament to innovation, foresight, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Born on September 8, 1962, in Mumbai, India, Ronnie Screwvala began his career in the late 1980s with cable television, founding the pioneering cable TV venture, Network. His foray into media and entertainment was marked by a series of successful ventures, including UTV Software Communications, which he co-founded in 1990. Under his leadership, UTV became one of India's leading media and entertainment conglomerates, producing acclaimed films and television content.

In 2015, Ronnie Screwvala embarked on a new chapter by co-founding upGrad, with a vision to democratize education and bridge the gap between academia and industry requirements. upGrad offers a diverse range of online courses in collaboration with top universities and industry partners, aimed at upskilling professionals and preparing them for the challenges of a rapidly evolving job market.

Screwvala's contributions to the fields of media, entertainment, and education have earned him numerous accolades. He was awarded the CNBC Indian Business Leader Award for Media & Entertainment in 2005 and was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young in 2001. His leadership has been instrumental in upGrad's growth, with the company expanding its reach and impact globally.

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Ronnie S,crewvala's ventures have not only been successful but also lucrative. His net worth is estimated in the hundreds of millions, with substantial investments in various sectors beyond media and education. His ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends has cemented his reputation as a visionary investor and business leader.

Beyond business, Screwvala is known for his philanthropic endeavors, particularly in education and rural development. His initiatives aim to empower youth through education and skills training, reflecting his commitment to social impact and sustainable development.

Looking ahead, Ronnie Screwvala continues to push boundaries in education technology, leveraging upGrad's platform to innovate and expand access to quality education globally. His relentless pursuit of excellence and passion for empowering individuals through education ensure that his legacy will endure as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.

Ronnie Screwvala's journey from cable television to online education exemplifies the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the impact of visionary leadership in shaping industries. His story serves as a testament to the potential of innovation and dedication to drive meaningful change in society and business alike.

Other winners of the IBT CEO Awards 2024 are:

Abhiraj Bhal, CEO, Urban Company

Aanchal Saini, CEO, Flyrobe

Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder, NoBroker

Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato

Falguni Nayar, CEO, Nykaa

Gaurav Munjal, CEO, Unacademy

Harshil Mathur, CEO, Razorpay

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart

Khadim Batti, CEO, Whatfix

Kunal Shah, CEO, Cred

Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha

Naveen Tiwari, CEO, InMobi

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO, Yellow Messenger

Rahul Varma, CEO, Unschool

Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho

Sujeet Kumar, CEO, Udaan

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy

Vivek Gupta, Founder, Licious

Vikas Bagaria, CEO, Pee Safe

For any feedback or clarifications, write to us at editor@ibtimes.co.in.