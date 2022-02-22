I&B Ministry orders blocking of apps, website, social media accounts linked to Sikhs For Justice.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday ordered the blocking of apps, website and social media accounts linked to the banned organisation, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

In a statement, the Ministry said it has ordered the blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' having close links with the SFJ, deemed unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of Punjab Politics TV," it said.

The Ministry claimed that the contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, and public order.

"It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections. The government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity," it added.

In January, the Ministry had ordered the blocking of 35 YouTube-based news channels and two websites which were involved in spreading fake news against India in a coordinated manner over digital media.

In December last year, the Centre blocked 20 YouTube channels and two websites when the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021 were first utilised.