The city of Chennai recently played host to a spectacular display of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerobatic prowess. The event, held on October 6, 2024, marked the first time the IAF conducted an airshow in South India, and the third time it has been held outside the national capital. The airshow was part of the 92nd celebration of the IAF, which was instituted on October 8, 1932.

The airshow commenced at 11 a.m. and was attended by an estimated 15 lakh people, who watched with bated breath from Marina Beach. The event showcased 72 aircraft, including the Rafale, the indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the Light Combat helicopter Prachand, and the Heritage aircraft Dakota. Other aircraft on display included the Sukhoi-30 and Suryakiran, both of which are part of the IAF's impressive fleet.

The airshow was not just a display of the IAF's aerobatic capabilities but also a testament to the meticulous planning and coordination that goes into such an event.

The display was controlled by the Air Traffic Controller at the Chennai Airport, ensuring the safety and smooth execution of the airshow. The IAF had expressed concern over bird strikes, a common hazard during airshows. As a precautionary measure, attendees were requested not to bring any eatables to the event. This is a testament to the IAF's commitment to safety, not just for the pilots and crew, but also for the spectators.

The Chief Coordinating Officer of the Chennai Airshow, Air Vice Marshall K. Premkumar, revealed that the IAF had made major preparations for the Air Show 2024 at Chennai with the aim of entering the Limca Book of Records. This would be a significant achievement for the IAF and a testament to its commitment to excellence and innovation.

The IAF conducted a full dress rehearsal at the airshow on Friday in coordination with the Tambaram unit of the IAF. This was a crucial part of the preparations, ensuring that all elements of the airshow were well-coordinated and executed to perfection.

The airshow was not just a display of the IAF's capabilities but also a source of inspiration for many. K. Kirubakaran, an engineering student at Chennai, shared his experience stating, The airshow gave me goosebumps and showed how systematic and aerobatic our pilots are. The airshow has motivated me to opt for a career in the service of the nation and after my engineering, I will join the Air Force. The airshow of the IAF has inspired me to take this decision.

The Greater Chennai Police played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the event. They deployed 6,500 cops and 1500 Home guards for the Chennai Airshow, a testament to the importance of the event and the commitment of the local authorities to ensure its success.

The IAF airshow in Chennai is reminiscent of similar events held in the past. In October 2023, the IAF conducted the airshow at Prayagraj, and in 2022, it was held in Chandigarh. The last time the airshow was held in Chennai was in 2003, during the late J Jayalalithaa regime, when 13 lakh people turned up at Marina.