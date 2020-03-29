The Indian Airforce (IAF) has intensified its support in the fight against novel Coronavirus. In the latest development, the IAF has deployed all its transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster, C-130 Super Hercules, AN-32 and Dornier to supply medical equipment are based on the requirements raised by the Indian Council of Medical Research and other agencies.

Notably, ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, the tri-services have been playing a critical role containing the spread of this deadly virus.

Defence forces at frontline in the fight against Covid-19

The IAF has already created nine quarantine facilities at its nodal bases across the nation with a capacity of 200-300 personnel each. Earlier this week, the tri-services have identified 28 hospitals across the country as a dedicated facility to handle and treat coronavirus cases.

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) has been given the responsibility to take measures that are part of the measures of the defence forces to help civil authorities. Notably, the DGAFMS chairs the Armed Forces Medical Services including Army, Airforce, and Navy and is responsible to the government for the overall medical policy pertaining to the forces.

As per a report in the Economic Times, five hospitals have been also earmarked to conduct Coronavirus testing which includes Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi; Command Hospital Air Force, Bangalore and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune; Command Hospital (Central Command) Lucknow; Command Hospital (Northern Command) Udhampur.

