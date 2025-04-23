IAF Corporal from Arunachal Pradesh killed in Pahalgam terror attack: CM Khandu

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal, Tage Hailyang, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday that Corporal Hailyang was posted at the IAF base in Srinagar.

In a post on the X, the Chief Minister said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri."

"While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, Hailyang's life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country," CM Khandu said.

CM Khandu said, "Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife, who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice. Om Mani Padme Hum."

The body of Hailyang is likely to be brought to Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon, and then it will be taken to Arunachal Pradesh for the last rites.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 16 people and injured several others.

Governors and Chief Ministers of the northeastern states condemned the terror attack.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his post on the X said: "I have full faith that Bharat will hunt down each and every one of those cowards responsible for the dastardly attack in Pahalgam. The entire nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said: "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Condolences to the families who lost loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said: "The terror attack at Pahalgam is a heinous act of violence that has caused immense suffering and loss of precious lives."

"We strongly condemn this senseless act, which targeted innocent lives and caused irreparable harm to families and communities. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with those affected. In the face of hate and violence, I urge everyone to unite against terrorism," CM Sangma said.

