'I would have slapped her…' Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father slams Farrhana Bhatt for mocking him

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up on Sunday night with Gaurav Khanna winning the diamond-studded trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from clinching the BB 19 title, he had also previously won Celebrity MasterChef. Known for his balanced mind and composed nature, Gaurav not only secured the trophy but also won millions of hearts.

Even host Salman Khan praised his calm personality during the last Weekend Ka Vaar and hinted at working with him in the future. Like his fans, his parents are immensely proud of his achievement.

BB enthusiasts will recall the frequent clashes between Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna. Farrhana often called him out, demeaning his BB stint and mocking his TV career. Initially, Gaurav refrained from reacting, but he did engage in verbal altercations with her later on.

On Tuesday, Gaurav's father expressed his anger over Farrhana's behaviour and said he would have slapped her. Speaking to IANS, he said, "There were contestants like Zeishan Quadri and Abhishek Bajaj who were very aggressive, and there were many fights between them and Gaurav. But I knew Gaurav would manage things on his own, because inside that house no one can help you; you must stand up for yourself."

When asked if he ever got angry watching his son being targeted, he said, "I did get very angry when Farrhana mocked him and called him a 'superstar' in a demeaning way. She questioned his work and his career as a TV actor. That upset me a lot. At that moment, even Gaurav's anger was visible; his throat veins were popping. If I had been there, I don't know what I would have done. I might have even slapped Farrhana."

Gaurav's father also spoke about his son's gameplay on the show. "In the beginning, I didn't really enjoy watching him play inside the house. There were too many fights, and I couldn't understand why he was getting involved. But once I saw him handling situations calmly and even winning against others, I realised he was doing it with a composed mind. Fighting is not in his nature, so seeing him stay calm made me really proud."

Talking about his son's determination, he added, "He is very focused. If he decides he wants to achieve something, he gives it his all. That's how he was even during MasterChef. Once he set a goal, he worked hard until he achieved it. I had full confidence that he would do the same here too."

(With inputs from IANS)