Madhuri is known for her dancing skills and often she is heralded as one of the best dancers in the history of Bollywood. Such is her charm and panache that she is capable of pulling off a mujra in the song 'Maar Dala' as well as dance numbers like 'Ek Do Teen' at the same time.

The 52-year-old actress says dance has been such a huge part of her life that and that she cannot imagine a life without it.

Having said that, Madhuri is so sure of her impeccable dance moves that in one of her older interviews she asserted that she could have performed on famous item songs such 'Chikni Chameli', 'Fevicol Se' and others.

While Katrina Kaif got a lot of fame for her song 'Chikni Chameli' from the film Agneepath, 'Fevicol Se' was a hit number from the film Dabangg 2 featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Madhuri Dixit on popular item songs

Madhuri meanwhile made the bold statement that she would have performed various item numbers better than the originals when Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla appeared on 'Koffee with Karan' in one of its earlier seasons, to promote their film 'Gulaab Gang'.

The actress had appeared on the show almost six years and had some fiery answers to give during her rapid-fire round of Karan Johar's renowned show.

Karan Johar quizzed Madhuri Dixit, "Which of these item songs you could have done better? Munni Badnaam Hui, Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, or Fevicol?"

To this, Madhuri did not flinch and straight away answered, "All." Meanwhile, Karan and Juhi were stumped by her confidence.

Taking a walk through memory lane, Madhuri Dixit recently posted a throwback picture on her social media. She captioned her picture "There's no one like YOU, and that's your biggest power!

The actress' Instagram is a brilliant collection of old and new photos with her family and some from her acting days.