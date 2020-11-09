Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively working even in the pandemic. But is also strictly taking all the precautions of Covid and also urges everyone to follow them. Bebo, who recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Aamir Khan was seen shooting for her radio talk show 'What Women Want'.

On social media, Kareena has often been stressing the importance of wearing masks and taking all necessary precautions while stepping out. So as she stepped out to shoot for her radio show, she insisted on keeping her face mask on when she noticed the paparazzi weren't wearing them.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows Kareena coming out of her vanity van for a paparazzi photoshoot. She was seen in a white and sky blue striped and pleated collared dress, and her face was covered with a facemask. While she posed for a few pictures, she noticed some of the photographers weren't wearing their masks. She said that she would not remove her mask, as the photographers weren't wearing them. "Aap log sab ho, main mask nahi utarungi," she said.

It was only once the photographers reassured her that they were all properly wearing their masks, and were at a safe distance from her, did she remove her face mask, and gave the paps some nice shots. Kareena was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' opposite Radhika Madan and late Irrfan Khan and will soon star in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.