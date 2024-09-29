Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has vowed to continue opposing the BJP-led NDA government's policies, which he believes are harmful to the people and weakening the security of the nation.

Speaking on Sunday, Kharge emotionally declared, "I will not rest nor will I die as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power and the BJP is ruling the country."

This statement came while paying tribute to the martyrs of the Kathua terror attack, which clearly moved him.

While concluding his speech, Kharge paid tributes to martyrs of the Kathau terror attack. He felt uneasy and became unwell. Congress leaders immediately provided him with assistance to regain his composure.

Kharge was visibly shaken as he paid tribute to the martyrs of Saturday's terror attack in Billawar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Overcome with emotion, he momentarily felt uneasy but swiftly regained his composure to reaffirm his party's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region.

Chief spokesperson of J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma told International Busssiness Times that Kharge was deeply moved as he paid tribute to the brave martyrs of Saturday's terror attack in Billawar.

"His emotions momentarily got the better of him, but he quickly composed himself to strongly reaffirm his party's unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from the region", Sharma said and added that on the advice of senior party leaders including AICC incharge J&K Bharatsinh Solanki the Congress President went for a routine check-up at Kathua Hospital.

"After a brief check-up, the Congress president insisted on going to Ramnagar people were waiting for him since morning but his chopper could not land there", a JKPCC spokesperson said, adding, "The Congress president later returned to Jammu".

Congress promises to restore statehood.

Earlier, addressing an impressive rally at Jasrota in support of party candidate Thakur Balbir Singh, Kharge said "As the President of the Congress party, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir".

"We will leave no stone unturned in our fight to ensure that the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are protected", he asserted.

Cautioning people exploitive policies of BJP, Kharge said, "For too long, the BJP has exploited and deceived the people of Jammu and Kashmir with false promises. They have reneged on their commitments, leaving the people feeling betrayed and disillusioned. But we will not let their lies and deceit go unchecked.

"The BJP's track record in Jammu and Kashmir is one of failure and neglect. They have stifled development, ignored the aspirations of the people, and presided over rampant corruption. Their much-vaunted promises of job creation have turned out to be hollow, with a staggering 65% of government posts lying vacant", he pointed out.

"Their economic policies have hurt the most vulnerable sections of society, with farmers denied fair prices for their produce and the poor struggling to make ends meet", the Congress president said, adding, "The BJP's claims of economic growth ring hollow when viewed against the backdrop of rising unemployment, inflation, and inequality".

"But we, in the Congress party, have always put the interests of the people first. We initiated landmark development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including critical infrastructure and social welfare programmes", he recalled.

"We empowered the weaker sections of society through path-breaking initiatives like MNREGA and the Food Security Act. We recognized the importance of social justice and equality, and worked tirelessly to promote the welfare of the marginalized", the Congress president said.