Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan believes that Indian cricketers are like his family members, and he should not shy away from using terms like 'our Kohli' or 'our Pujara.' Rizwan confessed that he believes the cricket fraternity is part of one big family, and he considers every player as his brother.

Speaking of cricket fraternity, Rizwan said that if any of my brothers are playing from an opponent team, then I would surely wish to get him out or score big against him, but that feeling is only limited to the ground off-the-field we all enjoy together and joke around. "If I say 'our Virat Kohli', 'our Pujara', 'our Smith' or 'our Root', I will not be wrong because we all are one family," Rizwan said as per the official website of ICC.

Rizwan-Pujara rapport

Rizwan also termed Indian batter Chesteshwar Pujara as highly talented and a batter with extraordinary focus and composure. "Believe me; I haven't felt strange while playing with Pujara. I even joked around him and also teased him a lot," Rizwan added.

He ever compared Pujara with the likes of Younis Khan, stating, "In my life, the player with the highest levels of concentration and focus I have seen is Younis Bhai." He rated Younis No.1 and then Pujara, followed by Fawad Alam at number three.

Notably, Pujara and Rizwan shared a great time in the middle as they notched up a 154-run partnership in the game against Durham. Pakistan batter has recently said that he enjoyed his time with Pujara and claimed Indian batter is highly focused and has great composure.

Notably, Rizwan had a hot and cold outing while playing in the Championship as he scored 159 runs in four matches. Meanwhile, Pujara stunned everyone with his back-to-back centuries, including his best 203 against Durham. Pujara has so far amassed 720 runs in the Championship with two double centuries and two-century stands.