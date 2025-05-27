Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, remains one of the most beloved films in Indian comedy. Following the massive success of Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, the third instalment, Hera Pheri 3, finally went on floors in April. Alongside the original trio, director Priyadarshan returned to helm the much-awaited project.

Everything seemed on track until Paresh Rawal unexpectedly backed out of the film, albeit initially in jest. Reports later confirmed that he even returned his signing amount with interest to Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

For those unaware, Akshay Kumar now owns the rights to Hera Pheri after acquiring them from Sajid Nadiadwala. Following his exit, Paresh Rawal took to social media to address the situation, revealing that he had responded legally to Akshay Kumar, who had reportedly sued him for unprofessional conduct.

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025

Paresh tweeted, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."

His tweet appeared to confirm that Akshay Kumar had taken legal action against him for quitting the project on short notice.

After weeks of speculation and legal back-and-forth, Akshay Kumar finally addressed the controversy during the Housefull 5 launch event. When a journalist referred to Paresh Rawal as "foolish" for walking out of Hera Pheri 3, Akshay promptly shut it down.

Akshay said, "I've worked with him for over 30 years. 32 saal se unke saath kaam karte aya hoon. We are very good friends. He is a great actor, and I truly admire him. I don't think this is the place to discuss the matter. It's a serious issue that's being handled legally, so I won't comment further.

"Using a word like 'foolish' for my co-star — I won't appreciate that."

According to reports, Paresh Rawal's decision to exit the film stemmed from dissatisfaction with how the project was being handled. Allegedly, he was not provided with a proper script or a long-term agreement. Frustrated, he chose to leave, sparking industry-wide speculation and fan reactions.

His legal team, Anand & Naik, later addressed the situation. A source close to the production told TOI that during the shoot of Bhoot Bangla, Akshay handed Paresh a document to sign for Hera Pheri 3, saying the full agreement would follow. Paresh reportedly hesitated, as he hadn't seen a script or clear production plans.

"Akshay told him, 'Don't worry, trust me. You'll see it later in the long-form agreement.' Based on his personal rapport with Akshay and acting in good faith, Paresh signed the term sheet," the source revealed.

In April, Rawal was asked to shoot a promotional video for Hera Pheri 3, but again raised concerns about the script, production timeline, and lack of a formal contract.

Paresh Rawal reacts to reports of creative differences with Akshay Kumar over Hera Pheri 3 script

Initially, rumours suggested that creative differences were behind his departure. However, Paresh clarified the real reason in an interview with Mid-Day, "I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination, especially with Priyadarshanji directing us. But the fact is, I opted out because I didn't feel like a part of it anymore. It's final for now, but I always say — never say never. One can't predict what the future holds."