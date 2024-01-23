Bigg Boss Season 17 Finale is merely five days away, and housemates are leaving no stone unturned to attack each other over trivial issues. For the ones who are not following the show, Mannara- Ankita Lokhande have been locking horns every day. The fight between Mannara and Ankita intensified during the torture task. Mannara and Ankita then got into a verbal spat wherein Ankita tried to slap her. Mannara even teased Vicky and Ankita saying 'Vicky's socks are good', to this Ankita said, 'Aake chaat lo' (Lick it). The fight intensified and the duo just didn't stop maligning each other.

I clearly remember she multiple times said in past jokingly “bhai mere ko toh baat karna hota hai; main bina baat kiye nahi rah sakti” the FUCKED UP narratives set against her has affected her soooo much its SHAMEFUL



STAY STRONG MANNARA#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/fBA9ThDL8c — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) January 22, 2024

Ankita accuses Mannara of getting close to Vicky

The businessman has always maintained that he has stayed away from Mannara and never considered her anything apart from fellow contestants.

Ankita kept on lashing Mannara for being in proximity to Vicky Jain. On the other hand, Vicky slammed Ankita for ruining a friendship. Vicky was called a 'red flag', a toxic husband.

Recently, Ankita called out Mannara for getting over-friendly with Vicky. Ankita lashed out at Mannara and called her 'soutane'. Mannara even said she would stay away from Vicky until the show ends. Ankita didn't listen to her and kept accusing her.

Ankita and Vicky lock horns yet again

While Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya were getting ready. When Mannara asks Vicky for his judgment on her costume, Ankita and Isha discuss how she does it on purpose.

Ankita tells Vicky, "Mann kar raha hain Vicky tu bohot zor ka chata kha jayega." ( I feel like slapping you..)

HOW? How is she so caring towards them all even now! ????



Housemates never valued her gestures, but Respect #MannaraChopra ?#BB17 pic.twitter.com/8wQonPiNUq — Mynah (@itsmaina) January 23, 2024

Vicky gets shocked and just looks at her. Vicky Jain says he is not interested in responding to this. Ankita and Vicky fight.

Ankita says, " Vicky is zero at giving emotional support."

After a while, Vicky and Ankita sit to discuss about the matter, Ankita tells him, "Aap honge perfect har cheez mein life mein, but isme aap sahi nahi ho." (You must be perfect but you are wrong this time..).

Ankita argues and says, "You are just not emotionally available for me, Vicky. Jo karna hain aap kariye, Manna Manna kariye" ( Keep on doing Manna Manna).

Vicky retaliates and tells Ankita, "Mera jo friend hain wo samajhte, don't argue and misbehave, I cannot take it.."

Ankita says her relationship has turned toxic. She said, "There was nothing between us when we entered, abhi bohot kuch ho gaya. Abhi need nahi lagti hain. Abhi feeling nahi hain we want each other or we have Pyaar for each other.."

Vicky gets angry and says, " We will take divorce then.."

Mannara cries inconsolably as Ankita Lokhande calls her 'soutane' ( other women)

In the recent promo, Mannara was seen sitting and crying in front of Arun Mahasetty where she confronted him about how she is just tired of the house and wants to go home after the media around.

Mannara was crying and only Arun was present to console her. Mannara expressed, "Mereko nahi pata tha ki Vicky ji se baat karne se itna problem ho jayega. Arrey usne (Ankita) mujhe itna uncomfortable kar diya na bhai...mujhe samajh nahi aa raha. Main alag baithu toh problem hai aur saath baithu toh problem hai. Main kya karu...(sobs) - (I never thought that having conversations with my brother Vicky would turn out to be problematic. Ankita makes me feel so uncomfortable. I don't know what to do. Whether I sit with Vicky and Ankita or not, I remain a problem in their life. What should I do... (cries)).

Stay strong Mannara trends as the actor cries. Netizens have come out in support of Mannara.

During a recent press conference held inside Bigg Boss house, Ankita Lokhande lashed out at Mannara Chopra for her behaviour.

During the press conference, Ankita said that she was hurt witnessing Mannara seeking help from Vicky Jain regarding the fittings of clothes. Mannara responded that she considered Vicky her elder brother and sought help from him as nobody else was ready to talk to her then.