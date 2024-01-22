Bigg Boss Season 17 is coming to an end. The finale will happen next week that is January 28, 2024. As this is the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan took the stage and dropped truth bombs on contestants' family members.

Ankita Lokhande's mother, Isha Malviya's father, Vicky's Bhabhi and Mannara's sister were grilled by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan schooled Isha's father and Vicky's Bhabhi

Salman even scolded Isha, "Isha, how will you justify all these statements?" Salman reminded Isha that she called Mannara characterless and called her bar dancer and cheap.

Salman said, "You said characterless aurat, lungi pakad-pakad ke aage aayi hai [Characterless woman, she has used men to exceed in her life]."

Then, Salman questioned Isha, "Jab bhi aapka jab arguments hota hai, why does it go down to itna level? Intention kya hai aapka? [Whenever you get into arguments, why does it always go down to such a personal level? What's your intention?]"

Salman Khan slammed Ankita Lokhande. Salman remarked, "Ankita sahi-galat ki aap bahut baatein karti ho. Lekin vahi Ankita ki team jab task mein haarti hai, to Mannara se yeh keh rahi thi, 'Jaa sungh le Vicky (Jain) ke socks.' Konse behaviour ko sach manein? [Ankita, you have a lot to say about right and wrong. But when your team lost the task, you were telling Mannara, 'Go smell Vicky's socks.' Which behaviour should we believe?] You're confusing people."

Mannara's sister Mithali said that Isha and Ankita are ridiculing Mannara and she has been targeted in the house. Mitali revealed that in one of the live feeds she heard them say that Mannara is an illegitimate child.

Ankita and Isha immediately said that they did not say it and Ankita said that Mitali had done something wrong.

The video of Ankita, and Isha telling Mannara an illegitimate child goes viral.