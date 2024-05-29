Virat Kohli is the global face of Indian cricket and will be ready to take on the new challenge that the 2024 T20 World Cup will bring with it. As part of the buildup to the

upcoming competition, Kohli talked about how he felt before making his World Cup debut against Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup.

The star Indian batter certainly made his debut in style as he stitched on a 203-run partnership with Virender Sehwag on his way to becoming the first and only Indian to score a century on his World Cup debut. He scored 100* runs in 83 deliveries and took Team India's score to 370 which ultimately led to a 87 run victory.

"It was against Bangladesh in Dhaka, my first game and I was nervous. Yes, I will not lie. There is a different sense of excitement in the air when you come for a World Cup and I could obviously sense that. I was the youngest member of that team and I was getting to play with all these greats of Indian cricket in a World Cup game.

"For me it was definitely a moment where I was a bit nervous heading into the game and definitely the night before I was quite nervous but that is a good sign as well because your body is preparing you to enter a situation where you're alert, you're not taking things for granted. I think that nervousness helped me to be aware, be alert and be absolutely precise in the execution of my plans," said Kohli on Star Sports.

The former Indian skipper has been one of the best batsmen in all formats but his T20 World Cup exploits are second to none. He is the leading run scorer in the history of the tournament having scored 1141 runs in 25 innings taking his average to be an unbelievable 81.50.

India will face Bangladesh in a warm-up game on June 1 as a part of their preparation in the T20 World Cup set to be held in the USA and West Indies.

(With inputs from IANS)