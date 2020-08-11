In a shocking turn of events, Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. This comes barely two days after the 61-year-old actor was discharged from Nanavati hospital over breathing difficulties. The actor had then informed his fans that it wasn't due to corona and that he had tested positive.

The Sadak 2 actor has now been diagnosed with lung cancer and might fly for treatment to the US soon. Sanjay Dutt had also taken to social media to reveal that he was going to "take a break from work due to medical treatment." The actor wrote on Twitter today, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

Admitted to Lilavati

The Khalnayak actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the hospital on August 10 after a two-day stay. When concerns started pouring in, the actor had clarified, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings."

As per reports, the actor has been diagnosed with advanced stage of lung cancer.

The saddening news

Komal Nahta took to Twitter to break the shocking news and wrote, "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery." Ever since the news broke out, fans and well-wishers have started pouring in messages for the well-being of the actor. Sanjay Dutt's mother, Nargis Dutt, had also been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had breathed her fighting the disease.

Sanjay's Sadak 2 along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur is scheduled to release this month on Hotstar.