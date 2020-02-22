Even though it's been quite a few days since Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal released, the memes and trolling over the film is no way near an end. The film was panned not just by the audience but even by the critics. While Kartik Aaryan has seen a couple of flops in his career so far, it was the first flop for Sara, who was riding on the success of two hit films – Kedarnath and Simmba.

Kartik went with director's gut

In an interaction before the release of the film, Kartik Aaryan had said, "I went with the director's gut for Love Aaj Kal. I would never ask for a script from Imtiaz Ali. I knew his world will be magical and I trusted his vision. It's always about the script and the story. It is the script that is a deciding factor for a film that I want to do," a Deccan Chronicle report quoted him as saying.

Sara trolled for overacting

A particular scene from the film, where she could be seen telling Kartik, 'tum mujhe tang karne lage ho' had paved way for various memes and trolling. In an interaction with Anupama Chopra, Sara opened up about the same and expressed her concern about the same. She said, "I don't mind being trolled for being fat."

"I don't mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me."

Saif loved his trailer more

When Twitterati had given their verdict on Love Aaj Kal's trailer and had said that they didn't like the trailer, papa Saif Ali Khan had also said something similar. "Ahmmm..I don't know why.. I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Yes, I saw the trailer and I obviously wish them all the very best and wish Sara the best in everything she does. She is my daughter. Ahmmm.. I kind of liked my trailer more. What to say? But, I wish them all the best," said Saif Ali Khan about the trailer.

"It's great but I don't know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It's lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying," Saif Ali Khan, who was the original star of the movie, had earlier said.