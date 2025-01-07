Big Boss 18 is inching closer to its grand finale, tensions are running high in the house. Contestants Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra recently locked horns, while former housemate Kashish Kapoor, now eliminated, had a heated exchange with host Salman Khan.

In last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shilpa Shirodkar called out Kashish for her disrespectful behaviour towards Salman Khan. Addressing Salman, Shilpa said, "The way she spoke to you was very, very disrespectful." Salman responded calmly, saying, "It's their opinion, so it's alright."

During a task, Kashish brought up Shilpa and Karan Veer Mehra, saying, "She (Shilpa) often claims to be older and more experienced. Yesterday, she spoke to me, and when I told her I found her behaviour odd, she said she was ignoring me. If she's so mature, ignorance is not something I'd expect from her."

In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode last month, Salman Khan criticized Kashish Kapoor for allegedly trying to create a fake romantic angle with Avinash Mishra. When Kashish attempted to defend herself, Salman interrupted and reminded her of her remarks about Avinash, particularly her comments about "drooling over his body."

Kashish firmly said, "Fine," further irritating Salman. Salman gave her a death stare, and she kept quiet.

Before exiting the Bigg Boss house, Kashish apologized to Salman Khan.

Kashish Kapoor reacts to Salman Khan bashing her

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kashish clarified her stance, stating she didn't intend to be disrespectful and hoped people would understand her side of the story.

"I felt it was very unnecessary, whatever was said to me and the way I was cornered. What happened to me was wrong, and my reaction was completely justified. Put yourself in my shoes: you're being attacked on national TV, and your character is being assassinated after already facing the same misunderstanding once. So many allegations are being made against you, and you're not even given a chance to prove yourself. Do you really expect me to speak with folded hands? So, I don't think I was wrong," she explained.