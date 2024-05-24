Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress, who made her debut right after her mother Sridevi's demise, has spoken about finding it hard to come over the tragedy. Janhvi has revealed that she even got a panic attack when she had gone on a dance reality show for the promotions of Dhadak.

The sudden tribute

The Roohi actress said that her team was mindful of not reminding her of the tragedy that had happened. She revealed that her team had gone through her entire day's event and what all it would entail to make sure that nothing could take her back to those memories. However, the makers came up with a segment on Sridevi where little children paid tribute to her.

Janhvi wasn't prepared

Janhvi revealed that an AV was prepared that comprised of Sridevi's songs and voice-overs. "I went on a dance show once right after the incident (mom Sridevi's death) promoting Dhadak. It was still very fresh and everyone was very careful not to remind me of what had happened. They would go through all of the plans for the day and the show didn't tell us that they were planning a segment on mom. They played an AV consisting of all of mom's famous songs and dance numbers with her voiceover in an emotional scene," she told Mashable.

Panic attack

The Bawaal actress further added that she wasn't ready for what was to come and broke down. Janhvi revealed she started howling, ran backstage and had a panic attack. The makers cut all that part out and what was left was visuals of Janhvi clapping and smiling.

"I wasn't ready. I don't know what happened; I couldn't breathe anymore and started howling and crying and ran off the stage and went into my van, and had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all of that out. What they did was just took some other footage of me from another part where I was just clapping and pasted that as my reaction to this segment," she said.

Janhvi also added that this led to many trolling her saying she had no emotions.