Salman Khan is a man of his word. The actor stands by his commitment and fulfils it by hook or crook. Despite getting death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, the actor is shooting for his upcoming films as well as for his reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 18' Weekend Ka Vaar.

On Saturday and Sunday, Salman Khan schools contestants on BB, and he often listens to the inmates' queries, resolves fights and also shares two cents about his life.

During this week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan resolved the heated rivalry between Shehzada Dhami and Rajat Dalal.

The exchange began when Salman questioned Rajat and Shehzada about their "big contacts" outside the house. Rajat defended his actions, stating he was trying to make Shehzada apologize. Salman couldn't resist poking fun, quipping, "Aapka acha hai, aap har ek se sorry bulvana chahte hai" (You want everyone to apologize to you).

Rajat confessed that he got furious as Shehzada Dhami continued threatening him. Salman taunted Rajat, stating that there are rules and laws in the outer world. Rajat mentioned that he didn't use his contacts to threaten Shehzada but Shehzada did.

Salman questioned Rajat Dalal whether he has gone to jail ever. To this, Rajat revealed that he had been locked in jail several times. He said, "Tukdo tukdo mai kayi baar gaya hu." Salman replied, "Mai bhi (Even me)." Salman added, "Lekin bohot lambe lambe tukdo mai gaya hu mai (But I was locked for a long time)."

Salman Khan shoots with heightened security

Salman Khan has been juggling shoots of his different projects. While busy with Bigg Boss 18 and Sikandar, he will reprise his Chulbul Pandey role (from Dabangg) in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Salman shot for the cameo with 70 security guards on the set.

According to the Mid-Day report, Salman has an additional 50 private security guards besides the Y+ security detail. Moreover, the set of Singham Again had heightened security for Khan's cameo shoot.

"The Singham Again set was highly secured, with almost 70 guards monitoring every movement on the floor. There were checks at every entry and exit point. Salman had a solo shoot, for which he reported at 10 pm and work went on till late at night. In fact, he was shooting for a Bigg Boss episode before reporting to Rohit's set," a source told the tabloid.