Shakti Kapoor who played Goverdhan in the original Coolie No 1. recently spoke about how he failed to be a part of the remake with the same name starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

The original 1995 released Coolie No 1. was directed by David Dhawan that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor which was a superhit.

Shakti said he is not a part of the Coolie No. 1, also helmed by David because, by the time he called the director, the film was done. "I called up to say I want to be in Coolie No. 1 but it was too late. I would have done any role for David and I always will. Varun meri godh mein bada hua hai (Varun has grown up in front of my eyes); he is such an intense actor who has a range."

In a conversation with ETimes, Shakti said he would have done any role for David. "I can't wait for December 25 to see Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1. I am going to see the film soonest. David is a maker who won't leave his film until he is satisfied in all respects. So we can rest assured that it must be a nice film. Plus, I am sure he will have some surprise in this one- something different from the original that he made 25 years ago."

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on 25 December 2020 on Disney+Hotstar.