Shah Rukh Khan might not gained as much popularity as Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati but his season remains a entertaining watch for the audience. SRK recently spoke about how he felt 'loyal' towards KBC and thus had even turned down Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire which later starred Anil Kapoor and even won Oscar.

CNN journalist Richard Quest asked Shah Rukh Khan to describe his feeling when a contestant was close to winning a million on KBC. King Khan revealed that he wanted to help the contestants as they had come from all walks of life. He further said that he often used to get yelled at by the producers for giving away too much or saying some things.

SRK on being KBC host

"I genuinely hoped that they won. There were so many people coming from different parts of the country. There were times when I wanted to help them, but you know, you can't! The producers would keep shouting in your ears, saying, 'You can't say this!' 'You have already said enough! The last four or two questions were really tough," he reportedly said at the World Government Summit held in Dubai.

On saying NO to Slumdog Millionaire

Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he felt bad for not being able to help contestants win Rs 1 crore. He added that sometimes even he didn't know the answer or knew the answer and was aware that the contestant was going to get it wrong. He added that he always hoped to have some hint but he didn't. Talking about why he turned down the role that went to Anil Kapoor, SRK said because his character cheated on the show in the film.

"He was shown cheating on the show, and I thought it was disrespectful to the producers of KBC because I was hosting it. I didn't take up the role. Eventually, Anil Kapoor played it, and he did a brilliant job," he further said.