Global icon Priyanka Chopra has carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but is now the reigning queen of Hollywood. PC is gearing up for Citadel and is busy promoting her series on various channels across.

The actress is also making headlines for her recent interview with on the Armchair Expert podcast wherein she spoke at length about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood. In the same interview, she spoke about having 'beef' with some people in the industry, she also spilled the beans on her love story with her now-husband singer Nick Jonas. She also opened up about a rather sensitive topic that made her freeze her eggs in her 30s.

The actress who is happily married to singer and ace performer Nick Jonas also has a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who she welcomed in 2022 via surrogacy.

Nick texted her on Twitter and they exchanged numbers

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about being in a 'tumultuous' relationship when Nick Jonas slid into her DMs on Twitter. She was also aware that the singer was just 25 years old, and she was a decade older.

She said, "He (Nick) slid into my DMs on Twitter. I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time. This is 2016 and we had common friends who like didn't want me to be in my [previous] relationship. When Nick texted me in 2016, slid into my DM and we started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship with Nick. I didn't want to engage as much at the time. I was like 35, he was 25. I really put a stop to it in a way because I judged the book by the cover. I said I want to settle down. I have been there and done the fun days. I was like ready to get serious, not realising my husband was actually a dear old man stuck in a 25-year-old's body."

The couple got engaged two months after meeting each other in 2016. In December 2018, they got married in a lavish ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra says she froze her eggs in her 30s

The actress, who is the mother to a daughter, spoke of her decision to freeze her eggs in her 30s. Priyanka said that she took the major step on the advice of her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra shared that the decision to freeze her eggs gave her a sense of "freedom".

"I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career," she said in an interview with Dax Shephard.

She added, "Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) I thought let's just do it."

Work front

Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel, followed by Love Again with Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion later this year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.