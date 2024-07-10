Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash has been going on for months now. The first pre-wedding festivities were hosted in March that was held in Jamnagar, while the second pre-wedding was an intimate affair which was held in Portofino, Italy. The cruise pre-wedding bash was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Kha, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

Celebrity influencer Orry was also part of it. Orry often documents his journey on social media and shares vlog from the Ambani festivities.

'I wanted another but there's a hair in it': Orry , Nysa, Tania find hair in vada pav at Ambanis' pre-wedding festivities

He recently shared a vlog from the Portofino festivities where he gave a tour of the extensive range of food stalls that were set up for the guests at the event.

In the video, several guests were seen attending the pre-wedding function where guests were trying out cuisines from one stall to another.

They were served different kinds of pasta, unique varieties of cheese and bombolones with different sauces.

Orry shared that his friend Tania Shroff went to a stall to try vada pav and exclaimed that it was the "best vada pav in Portofino." Tania who took the first bite was gauging the food and after having the first bite soon said that there was hair. Orry zooms in on it.

Tania can be heard in the background saying, "I wanted another bite but there's a hair in it."

After spotting the hair, Orry has one bite of another vada pav and says it's tasty.

The Portofino festivities were a part of a three-day cruise event across France and Italy. Backstreet Boys and Katy Perry performed for the guests. The wedding festivities in India saw Justin Bieber performing for the guests in Mumbai.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.