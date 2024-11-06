Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan garnering headlines for his personal life, several reports claim that Aishwarya and Abhishek have parted ways and the former Miss World is staying with her daughter Aaradhya at her mother's place. The couple haven't posed together for over a year. The rumours were fuelled when Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed separately for paps and Abhishek posed with Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan among other family members.

Amid Abhishek's personal life all over the internet, the actor is also busy promoting his upcoming film, I Want To Talk. The first-look poster of which was dropped on October 25, 2024.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Abhishek wrote in the caption: Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then, a picture 'talks' a thousand words. ( There is a lot to say).

'Abhishek will win national award': Abhishek Bachchan's poignant act will tug your heartstrings in slice of life emotional saga I Want To Talk [trailer review]

On Tuesday, the makers dropped the trailer of I Want To Talk.

Directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar showcases drama and emotions, the slice-of-life film will leave you thinking and introspecting about life. One might pause and think for a bit.

As the protagonist Arjun is battling a life-threatening ailment and will soon undergo surgery, the character looks back at his life and wishes to apologise to the people he has hurt.

The trailer starts with Arjun (Abhishek Bachchan), sitting on a couch with a cervical collar as his daughter helps him speak words.

Cut to Arjun talking about the purpose and meaning of every story. Arjun and his daughter stay abroad while he undergoes treatment. He frequently visits the hospital and therapy sessions.

Certain parts of the trailer show flashback moments of his daughter from childhood. In a nutshell, Abhishek's character undergoes surgery for his throat.

Towards the end, a voiceover of a woman is heard asking about Abhishek's character. "When you get your life back, what will you do, Arjun?"

Netizens have mixed reactions to Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk

A user said, "That's what I like abt Shoojit Sircar... Despite limited returns, he never shies away from giving such masterpieces... Rather than working on those so-called commercial trash films ... His cinema is real and heartwarming."

Another user said that such type of slice of life type of story suits Abhishek. "He is such an underrated actor who has tremendous potential to portray any character."

The third user said, "Those who are saying Abhishek's acting peaked here His acting was always this fabulous! There were only a few directors who could utilise his talent."

The fourth one said, "This may win a national award for Abhishek. Looks really promising."

Shoojit Sircar's filmography

Shoojit Sircar made his directorial debut with the 2005 movie Yahaan, some of his films include, Pink, Vicky Donor, October, Piku, Sardar Udham, and more.

Speaking of working with Abhishek on I Want To Talk, the director had earlier told PTI, "It's a very simple observation of life with a little smile. When I watch the film, its post-production, it brings a smile. And, I can guarantee that it is one of the finest of Abhishek Bachchan films. We always wanted to work together but we were not getting the right kind of script."

I Want To Talk also features Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in key roles. The film is slated to release on November 22.