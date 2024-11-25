Abhishek Bachchan is known for his acting prowess, he often picks up scripts that are not always commercial. Abhishek has time and again proved his versatility. From Dostana to Dasvi the actor has portrayed several characters on-screen. However, being the son of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan he is often compared to the legend, but nonetheless, Abhishek has carved a niche for himself.

Recently, the the actor delivered yet another impactful performance with his latest release Want To Talk, which arrived in theatres this Friday.

I Want To Talk social media review

In the film Arjun (Abhishek Bachchan) works in advertising and has a well-cushioned job, he is also a doting dad. Amid work-life balance, he is diagnosed with cancer and Arjun is given 100 or so days to live. He is determined to fight it back. Arjun believes he can win over cancer through sheer force of willpower, and embarks on a series of surgeries. What happens next is errands of emotional saga, and the will to live life.

Movie-goers flocked to theatres to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film and soon took to social media and shared reviews of the slice-of-life film I Want To Talk

Let's take a look at what fans have to say about Shoojit Sircar's directorial.

Check out these tweets

A user expressed, "@juniorbachchan I am out of the show at PVR and I badly want to give you a big hug. Pehle batana tha na ki tissue role le kar jao (Should've told in advance to take tissues).

Step into the world of #ShoojitSircar, where every film tells a story that stays with you. ✨



Sircar is Probably The Only Current Film-maker Who Makes Films On His Own Terms Hasn't Fallen Prey To The Industry's Lazy Practices.#IWantToTalk in Cinemas Now.?️#AbhishekBachchan ? pic.twitter.com/MIwIjgDTqL — Shani Yadav ?❤️ (@JrYadav1409) November 24, 2024

A netizen shared, "#IWantToTalk @juniorbachchan Thank you for this gem movie. Arjun Sen fights with death when he says Death will be won only once but Arjun Sen will win 99 times. This has been one of the inspirational stories which gave us reason to fight every day."

The next one said, "#IWantToTalk @juniorbachchan Thank you for this gem movie. Arjun Sen fights with death where he says Death will be won only once but Arjun Sen will win 99 times. This has been one of the inspirational stories which gave us reason to fight every day."

#ShoojitSircar does it again! Was shocked to learn that #IWantToTalk is based on a true story of Arjun Sen. Abhishek has masterfully embodied #ArjunSen’s strength, willpower, and resilience in #IWantToTalk. What an incredible story of overcoming the odds!!@juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/nqG1qGHZeD — Kalpeshraj K Kubal. ?? (@KalpeshrajMT) November 23, 2024

Another user read, "We need to support movies like 'I Want to Talk'. That's how real cinema will stay alive. Kudos to Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan. @juniorbachchan #IWantToTalk."

Off lately if you ever felt that movies have been extremely loud, go watch #IWantToTalk !!@juniorbachchan delivers another superlative performance, thank you #ShoojitSircar for giving such a heartfelt movie in today's time! pic.twitter.com/D1ceRTRDLV — Arth Vaishnav EF (@ArthVaishnav) November 22, 2024

The cast of I Want To Talk includes Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.