Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been keeping herself away from films and the limelight, after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, on 14 June 2020.

After his death, Rhea Chakraborty was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. In September 2020 was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail for alleged drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was granted bail after 28 days.

Since then Rhea has been away from the limelight. The actor recently started her podcast wherein she talk about her life post-SSR's death and also got candid about day-to-day happenings in her life.

On Rhea's show, her first guest was Sushmita Sen. Rhea spoke about how she managed her expenses despite not working in films.

Rhea said, "Ok, people are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films, I do other things, I do motivational speaking and that's how I earn my money."

She then spoke about SSR's demise and the chapter of her life, which is the most talked about.

She continued, "Everybody knows my 'chapter one' or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a "chapter two". I want to say that it is okay to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change."

Rhea said that she now has the 'superpower' to polarise entire rooms the second she enters them. "I often joke that I have a big superpower. I enter a room and I can polarise it! Half of them would think, 'Isney kuch kiya hai, ye chudail hai, kala jadoo karti hai'(she has done black magic) and the other half would think, 'She's a strong girl who fought it, she had courage.' I can sense it the moment I enter a room. I will do this at the dentist's clinic, the gym, the airport. That has also made me understand that it doesn't matter. Those who love you, great, those who hate, that's also ok, it doesn't matter," she said.