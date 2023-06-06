The patience of victims of the infamous Dhangri terror attack is running out as claims to track down perpetrators, within a stipulated time, have yet to be translated into reality.

Six months have passed since terrorists claimed the lives of seven unarmed civilians including two minor children, in two back-to-back attacks in the Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

A day after the gruesome terror attack, higher-ups in the administration promised that those involved in committing this crime would be brought to justice as earlier as possible but security forces have yet to get any lead in this incident.

Some victim families interacted with the media to remind authorities of their promise.

Saroj Bala, who lost her two sons in the terror attack appealed to the government on to deliver justice.

"I only want justice for my children," Bala said and appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and ensure justice for her family.

"I want revenge for the killings of my sons to give a loud and clear message to all terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border", she said, and locals who were involved in providing all logistics to terrorists should also be identified.

"Every time they eliminate a terrorist, they call me. But how can I identify the masked terrorists who were dressed in Army uniform? I never saw his face, so how can I possibly identify him?" she said.

