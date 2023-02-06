Enraged over the failure of the security forces to trace the terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of seven persons in two back-to-back terror attacks, inhabitants of the Dangri village on Sunday warned to start a hunger strike if forces failed to eliminate killers within 15 days.

Residents expressed concern over the failure of security agencies in tracing the terrorists behind the twin attacks in the village and demanded justice for the victims. The villagers threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies are unable to eliminate the terrorists within the next 15 days.

Residents of Dangri and adjoining villages organized a meeting at the attack site and paid floral tributes to the victims on Sunday.

"We are not satisfied with the ongoing campaign to trace terrorists involved in the attacks", Dheeraj Sharma, Sarpanch of Dangri village said and added that there was anger among villagers over the "failure" of security agencies in finding clues about the terrorists involved in the twin attacks.

"We do not want to create any hurdle in the ongoing investigation so 15 days have been given to the authorities to trace and eliminate those involved in this incident", he said.

While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing by terrorists, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

Big security lapses were exposed when terrorists managed to trigger blasts through IEDs in the same house the next morning where they killed two persons on the previous evening.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2 morning. One injured later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Jammu.

On Republic Day, LG promised to avenge every drop of blood and tears

Giving a loud and clear message to terrorists, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the killings of innocent people on the behest of neighouring country.

While addressing the Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor said that security agencies have launched the final assault on terrorism and its eco-system to ensure everlasting and sustainable peace in the Union Territory.

Giving a clear message to terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border, the LG asserted, "I want to tell those involved in the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the neighbouring country that we will avenge every drop of blood and tears"

"I assure the families who lost their loved ones that the entire nation stands with you and concrete measures will be taken to ensure that the families of our Bravehearts live a life of comfort and dignity", he promised.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warned Pakistan in the aftermath of the gruesome terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the year 2023 in which seven civilians including two minors were killed.