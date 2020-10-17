Rubina Dilaik is turning out to be one of the most talked about contestants of the Bigg Boss house. After Salman Khan praised the actress for taking her own decisions, fans too are mighty impressed with her. In just a short span, Dilaik has turned out as one of the most straight forward and strong contestant, this season. Now, an old interview of Rubina has gone viral, where the actress is seen talking about her nightmarish experience of meeting a Bollywood director.

Rubina is seen saying in the video interview that when she went to meet this "big" director, he asked her if she had seen his work. Dilaik revealed that since she was from Shimla and families were generally conservative, she didn't get to watch his work. This irked the director who told her he wished to "fart on her face."

The Shakti – Ek Astitva Ki actress further revealed that at that time screen tests, auditions didn't hold as much importance as wearing and showing off branded clothes. New comers were judged on the basis of the cars they come in, the branded things they own etc. In the interview with Siddharth Kannan, she also added that since she doesn't believe in wearing only branded, she got a really hard time back then. When Rubina told the director that being from a small town and conservative family she didn't watch his films, the director told her, "Really? You don't know the work I have done? I just feel like farting on your face."

Rubina revealed that the director started laughing after saying this however, Rubina kept thinking, "Did I hear that right?" She also added that she wanted to run away from there right after this. But the director further told her, "Do you know who I am? Do you know who will give you a break?"

"And at that time, the only thing going on in my mind was, 'I want to run from here'", she said in the interview.