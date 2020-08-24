The TV industry's penchant for pandering to the housewives of the country is well-known, with the top-grossing soaps on the telly mostly featuring an archetypal 'sanskaari bahu' as the protagonist. In line with the character they play on the small screen, it is understandable that many viewers think that these actresses that portray the simple and docile housewives are like that in their real lives as well.

Well, it appears that is not the case at all! While they are adept at playing the demure damsel always in distress, donning traditional Indian clothes at all times, they quite the divas off the screen. When not shooting, they are often seen sporting the latest in the fashion world with elan.

Here are your favourite 'Bahus' and their glammed up selves in real life:

1. Hina Khan

Gone are the days when we used to see Hina Khan in the docile Akshara role. After her stint at the reality show Big Boss, she has emerged as a bombshell of the Indian TV industry. Donning bikinis, dresses, saris and more, she has been giving out major fashion goals. Whether it's a festive look or everyday athletic look, she knows how to make the heads turn.

Have a look:

2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

From being the Gopi Bahu of television to setting fashion trends, Devoleena has surely come a long way. Leaving behind her 'Gharelu' look from the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiyan, Devoleena in real life has been setting goals for the millennials. Her dressing sense and charm is enough to make fans go crazy.

3. Jeniffer Winget

Remember the cute doctor from the millennial version of Sanjeevani called 'Dil Mil Gaye'? Yes, we're talking about Jeniffer Wiget. Jenifer has done many roles of being a sanskari beti or bahu and has enthralled the audience for ages but her recent avatars have taken the internet by storm. From sultry photoshoots in bikinis to her sexy avatar in serial Beyhadh, all have been adored by the fans.

Have a look:

4. Mouni Roy

From sweet girl of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu this to the sexy Naagin of the famous Balaji daily soap, Mouni has not only proved her virtue but has also emerged as one of the hottest actresses of the small screen. She's an actor, model, dancer and with her recent ventures on the big screen with Akshay Kumar in Gold and Rajkumar Rao in Made in China, she has enthralled the audience to the T.

Fans not only adore Mouni for her screen presence, but also for her amazing fashion sense. Be it traditional look or flaunting the bikini bod, Mouni knows how to make the world around her stop, and grab the attention.

5. Nia Sharma

Bagging the tag of one of the sexiest women in Asia, this sweet girl from the Indian daily soaps is a bonafide diva in real life. While some actress is hot and some are charming, Nia a perfect amalgamation of a chic classy chic with bold and sexy looks. Posting drool-worthy pictures on social media platforms in bikini, dresses and funky hairstyles, she had surely won the hearts of millions.

Have a look:

6. Rubina Dilaik

We all have seen the docile and introvert version of Rubina on her serials Choti Bahu and Shakti, through with she has garnered the image of 'Gharelu and Sansakari' daughter-in-law, but did you know she's a real bombshell in reality? Rubina who has donned the traditional avatars in most of her serials is quite an elegant and sexy diva in real life. Either she's flaunting the perfect beach body or hanging out with her husband, she knows how to give out life goals.

Have a look:

7. Karishma Tanna

The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Karishma has been a head turner ever since her debut. She is one of the most popular faces of the TV screen and has done some Bollywood films as well including Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. The gorgeous Karishma is an absolute stunner and never shies away from is wearing what she loves. From Bikini to Saari or nailing the athletic look, Tanna knows how to look fabulous, 24*7.