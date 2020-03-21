With coronavirus pandemic everything has come to a standstill, mall, rail route, airways, gym, club everything being shut till March 31. Films being pushed.

The social distancing has not only hit us but Bollywood celebs too. The actors are following self-isolation but are making sure that they entertain the fans with something each day on their social media.

Actor Ranveer Singh who is always sharing things his personal details on Instagram gave us a huge surprise on his social media. He uploaded a major throwback image that disclosed that he had tried his hands at the theatre before his big debut in Band Baaja Baarat. The English play 'Carry On' at the Keyhole was a comedy and was directed by Dinkar Jani. Ranveer made an impact even with his small role and reminisces his days when he was a rank outsider and a struggler looking to make his mark in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh got nostalgic after he shared a poster on his social media profile from his English play 'Carry On'.

Talking about the poster

This is a poster for a small play in which I had a small part and the story goes that I used to be a struggler and I used to sit at Prithvi theatre with 2-3 others like me. We used to just sit there every day, look for odd jobs. One of them got information that an audition is happening in a college in Andheri for a small role in a small play and nobody wanted to go - I said I'll go because I didn't have anything at that time

First audition

I thought to myself - 'Acting acting hoti hai - koi bada chota kya hota hai.' I went for the audition, I got the part and they were very impressed by my acting. When we put up the performance - I remember one was at St Andrew's and even then I felt proud when I was performing at St Andrews stage because I used to perform on St Andrews stage as a student when I was in school. So , you know we had a few performances, I had the role of an interior decorator who was posing to be a homosexual man in order to attract more business and it was an old English double meaning comedy play that was headlined by Darshan Jariwala and directed by Dinkar Jani I remember that whoever used to come and see the play used to always be impressed by my performance and I really took it very seriously and I gave it everything. I used to wear some of my own clothes and most of the people who came to watch the play were just friends and family whom I had informed that I am doing this performance and to come and see it."

Reminiscing the days when he acted in plays

I remember meeting Yogesh Sanghvi (the producer of the play) at an awards show last year which is when we re-connected and it was a very emotional moment for him and for me - to meet after all those years - just to see his moist eyes, the pride in his eyes - 'tu kahan se kahan pahuch gaya mere dost' and I was also getting a bit emotional when I met him because he used to really like me, he used to be very kind to me. We had no money in that play but whatever he could he used to give me very generously. He was always very fair and kind to me. So ya it's a very, very fond memory of mine from my struggling days.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic 83 which has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Related