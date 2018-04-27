Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba believes he is judged differently than other players playing in the same position.

The France international re-joined the Red Devils in 2016 after spending four years at Juventus. His return to Old Trafford saw United pay a world-record fee, which was surpassed by Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer.

Pogba is still judged by the number of goals he scores or assists he registers, while others are rated based on their overall performance. The 25-year-old stressed that he is not taking it in a bad way as he feels that only pushes him to further improve his game.

"It's quite funny because we don't judge me on the midfield part. We judge me on assists and goals and that's the truth," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"I can make an outstanding game, but if I don't score or make an assist they will say, 'that is normal', or whatever. But if someone else does it, it is different. They will maybe be man of the match."

"I think I'm judged differently, but it's good. It makes me improve as well, it is a challenge for me and I take it in a good way.

"I don't take it in a bad way. I'll try to score and make assists and that's it. I still want to do my job in midfield.

"If I can help the team in attack and defence and make a difference I will do it. If I can score and assist it is even better."