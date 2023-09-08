Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didnt injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport Close
After months of speculation and dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. According to Grapevine, the wedding would be a grand week-long affair in Udaipur from September 17 to 24. The couple has invited only the close family members and friends. The wedding will take place at The Leela Palace, Udaipur and reportedly all the luxury properties around the venue have been booked for the guests.

Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha engagement
Instagram

A leaked wedding invite reception went viral on social media recently. It revealed that after a grand Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, the couple will host a reception for their friends on September 30 in Chandigarh. "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son 'Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh," the invite stated.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha opened up on meeting Parineeti in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. When quipped about their first meeting, he said, "Hum jaise bhi mile (However we met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day, for giving me Parineeti in my life... Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me."

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic directed by Imtiaz Ali and Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar, slated to release in cinemas on October 6.

