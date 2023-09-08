After months of speculation and dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. According to Grapevine, the wedding would be a grand week-long affair in Udaipur from September 17 to 24. The couple has invited only the close family members and friends. The wedding will take place at The Leela Palace, Udaipur and reportedly all the luxury properties around the venue have been booked for the guests.

A leaked wedding invite reception went viral on social media recently. It revealed that after a grand Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, the couple will host a reception for their friends on September 30 in Chandigarh. "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son 'Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh," the invite stated.

#ParineetiChopra and #RaghavChadha's wedding invite goes viral on social media. The wedding is set to take place on September 24 in Chandigarh.#Wedding #Bollywood #RagNeeti pic.twitter.com/nzl2C509Ta — Calcutta Times (@Calcutta_Times) September 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha opened up on meeting Parineeti in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. When quipped about their first meeting, he said, "Hum jaise bhi mile (However we met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day, for giving me Parineeti in my life... Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me."

Hosted Raghav Chaddha from the Aam Aadmi Party on the Hindi podcast.



Deep diving into some very interesting political conversations this year.



Drop in names that you would like to watch on the podcast! pic.twitter.com/oGjwGrLLVb — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) September 7, 2023

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic directed by Imtiaz Ali and Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar, slated to release in cinemas on October 6.