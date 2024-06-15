Power couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for years. The couple often publicly display their affection towards each other on social media. Being avid social media users, the duo often share pics and videos from their vacations, cosy trips, their workout videos and often give a virtual shoutout to each other on social media.

Both of them are successful in their careers independently. Hrithik is a well-known actor, while Saba is an actor, and singer and also performs gigs, she is also a voice-over artist.

'People thought I didn't need to work anymore': Saba Azad slams patriarchal mindset for losing out on VO work for dating Hrithik Roshan

Recently, Saba Azad took to express disappointment and frustration over not receiving any voice-over work for the past two years.

In a series of Instagram posts, she shared that a well-known director assumed that her relationship with a successful actor meant she no longer needed work.

Saba requested that her relationship has nothing to do with work and she wished to get more projects related to voice-over in the coming days.

She started with, "I never told anyone I'm quitting, never said I'm disinterested, I never altered my sessions fee, nothing was different from my end so what changed? I was entirely clueless, I was clueless until a month ago when I met a director I used to work with regularly on a back to Bombay I just couldn't help myself and straight up asked him- "hey man I'm curious why don't you guys call me for VOs anymore? What happened?" And what followed has my mind completely boggled."

Saba wrote, "It is important for me to share that this person is amazing, he is one of the best directors in the business, super progressive and chill and just like the kind of peeps I like to hang with so this is the last thing I expected him to say. In short, he said he didn't think I would do a job like a VO given where you are in life. That is who I am dating."

Saba further wrote, "Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? Or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family??? This is sadly a one-dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset."

She concluded by saying, "For the uninitiated, when two strong independent individuals come together they don't give up their identities or their lives and careers to do so. They hold on to their individuality and share a place of freedom and strength. I still gotta put food on my table you guys. So losing a whole career because of someone else's presumptuous ignorance really hurts. So again, no I haven't quit all ye makers of ads. I still do VOs so please for the love of god undo your assumptions and let's get recording already!"