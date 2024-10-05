Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the industry for her versatile performances. Apart from being a BB contestant, she has also been part of various music videos and endorses various luxury brands. On Friday, Mahira Sharma attended an award. Looking no less than a princess in an ivory gown.

'I should get an award for...': Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma reacts as trips and falls on stage; fans say 'she looks uncomfortable in princess gown'

However, during the award show an unfortunate incident occurred as Mahira fell on the stage.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Mahira walking towards the stage she was climbing the staircase, and she accidentally fell while holding her flared gown. The host helped Mahira and even Aparshakti Khurrana came to her rescue.

Despite Mahira tripping and falling down the stage, what grabbed our attention was how gracefully Mahira dealt with the situation. Without panicking, Mahira addressed the audience. Mahira jokingly said, "Lagta Hai Aaj girne ka award mujhe Milan chahiye". ( I should get an award for falling).

Replying to this, the host quipped, "Even Jennifer Lawrence fell at the Oscars and that was quite a moment so it's fine."

Netizens schooled Mahira for wearing an uncomfortable and unmanageable dress.

A user wrote, " Why did she wear an uncomfortable dress?"

Another mentioned, " Why did she wear this outfit when she can't walk?"

Mahira will be seen in the sci-fi drama Raduaa Returns.