Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as she recently won the prestigious national award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has already started filming for her next film Jigra, which is her maiden production.

At the recently held HT Summit, Alia Bhatt opened up about motherhood and shared the reason why she's not revealing her daughter Raha's face to the world, her reaction to Ranbir's viral lipstick wipe that off

Alia on why she is hiding her daughter's face

Alia said, "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old."

Alia on constant scrutiny

Alia said, "I have lived my life in the public eye. So, I have gone through different stages of scrutiny that maybe I have faced. Maybe initially I was a little more defensive. When you are younger, you are like 'Arre why are they saying this? But later on, I was a bit more dismissive, forget it nobody cares. But I think I have grown into a person who genuinely feels that I have nothing to complain about. And I don't think that with the position and privilege that I have, it doesn't look like to say that 'oh I don't like that people are saying maybe not so nice things about me."

She said, "A person can look at me and not like my face, I can't really do anything about that," she said. "I've never experienced any kind of troll upfront. If there is any chatter, I hope it dies down and you move forward."

Alia on Ranbir's viral wipe that-off lipstick comment

She seemed to be hinting about her viral 'wipe that off' comment when she added, "I am a human being, I am bound to say four stupid things in public. But I may also say 14 intelligent things. But negativity travels faster than positivity."

"Nobody is unfazed by negative comments. Maybe I have also become a more private person because of that but I cannot fault anyone for it. I have never in my life spoken back or said 'You can't say this about me'. Sometimes lies, complete lies have been spoken. I have never said anything back because I believe that is not the way I want to conduct myself."

#HTLS2023 | "I want to live every moment with love and kindness. And love conquers all!"



Here's what @aliaa08 had to say on online trolling#BeyondBarriers #HTLeadershipSummit pic.twitter.com/flXq64qtdz — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 4, 2023

What was the viral lipstick comment?

Alia Bhatt at a beauty tutorial for Vogue, mentioned that her husband Ranbir Kapoor likes her natural lip shade and urges her to 'wipe off' lipstick.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "The reason I do this, I'll tell you why, is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don't know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick."