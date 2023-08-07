Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover is currently enjoying parenthood with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. However, recently during her virtual chat with actor Neha Dhupia, she revealed that got to know on the third day of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's birth that she is born with two holes in her heart. She added that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was only three months old.

Interacting with actor and model Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Basu said: "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... "

She added that Devi was diagnosed with a heart condition known as ventricular septal defect (VSD).

"We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan," she said.

Bipasha Basu breaks down as she shares daughter Devi was born with two holes in heart

Bipasha broke down saying, "You feel so sad, burdened, and conflicted because how can you put such a small child in open heart surgery? The first time we did the scan, it didn't happen. The next month it didn't. When we went for the third month, I pretty much had done the research, spoken to surgeons, doctors and been to hospitals."

She continued wiping her tears, "The decision to take your little child to the hospital, with 10 doctors explaining to them what could happen. She added, "But if you love your child, you must do it however difficult (it can be). It's for the future of your child. Devi had a very successful operation, and I never had a doubt about it. But the six hours that she was in the OT, my life felt like it stopped."

Bipasha said, "Even in the ICU, nurses would often tell the parents how Devi makes everyone smile and laugh. In fact, Karan was a mess, and I had to even throw him out of the ICU sometimes. When I saw her in the ICU first time with all the monitors and a dressing bandage in the middle of her chest, she was lying there as a hero. Devi is our brave heart and very powerful."

Devi also made an appearance in the live session

Devi even made an appearance in the live, she was happily smiling at Neha and all the viewers. Bipasha added that her daughter is a social butterfly and enjoys the camera.

Bipasha added, "Yes, she has a scar on her chest and it's her badge of honour. Knowing she's my daughter, she would flaunt it and wear low-cleavage dresses."

Bipasha Basu also gave fans an update on Devi's health. She said that Devi is fine now.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016.