On Tuesday, ahead of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh Indian cricket team player Virat Kohli reached Kanpur along with his other teammates.

The staff and fans gathered around him in large numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer as and when he reached the hotel in Kanpur.

Virat was greeted with presents, bouquets and a 'rudraksh'. Virat had his hands full and this time didn't greet his fans pleasantly. This time he didn't smile for the cameras as well. However, amid several videos and pictures from Kanpur Hotel, a video has come to light, wherein the character declined to shake hands with hotel staff.

What had happened?

In the viral clip, one can see a hotel staff member gifting Virat Kohli a bouquet, while another one tries to shake his hand. But Virat Kohli refused to shake hands wih him and said "Sir, do hi haath hain (Sir, I only have two hands)". Virat then walked away, saying, 'Thank you' to everyone.

He was seen juggling a bouquet in one hand and his personal belongings in the other. Therefore, Virat Kohli was unable to accept a handshake from one of the hotel staff.

'I only have two hands': Virat Kohli

Virat awkwardly declining a handshake didn't go down well with social media users and they slammed him left, right and centre for his arrogance and attitude.

A user wrote, "He was not humble he was quite sarcastic."

Another wrote, "What is this arrogance for?"

The third one wrote, "This is bad attitude by Kohli. He should be humble. Not always he will get this love from people."

The fourth one mentioned, a "Bad gesture by Kohli."

The fifth one said, "It was quite rude of him."

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were also papped as they arrived with the team at the hotel in Kanpur along with Virat.

This is Gautam Gambhir's first match as head coach in the Test format. In his first Test match as India's head coach, the hosts cruised to a momentous 280-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Virat Kohli missed the home series against England earlier this year, as he was on paternity leave. Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Akaay, in February this year.

Nonetheless, he had an impressive 2024 IPL season.