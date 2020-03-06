Kajol is known for her happy go lucky attitude and frank nature. She never shies away in speaking her heart out. But like most of the celebrities, she also wanted to keep her wedding a close affair. Recently, in a report by Mumbai Mirror, she shared a funny story about tricking the reporters from reaching the wedding venue.

Talking to the media portal, she said, "If I didn't disclose the venue, they would have dug out the information from somewhere else. I thought I'd give them a wrong address so they would stop looking for it." Kajol has been married to Ajay Devgan for more than a decade now.

They say opposite attracts and Kajol and Ajay are the perfect examples of that. They started dating in 1994 during the filming of their film, Gundaraaj. In an interview with Humans of Bombay Kajol told that she was talking about Ajay, behind his back the first time she actually saw him. "We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, 'Where's my hero?' Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends," she added.

"I actually know all three versions of him, and I married all three of them. He's not too different from how I imagined him to be. In fact, all three versions of him were created in front of me. We've been married for 20 years, which is a long time. When I married him, he wasn't a producer then, at least not to this extent," she told Hindustan Times.

While talking about the same, Ajay earlier quoted, "We never resorted to the usual 'I Love You' routine. A proposal never happened. We grew with each other. Marriage was never discussed, but it was always imminent."

At Kapil Sharma's show, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress explained that she how she loves her family and being a mother. She also stated, "I love knitting stuff for my family, especially the crochet knit. I had made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have also made two T-shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister (Tanisha) as well."

Kajol was recently seen in Devi, directed by Priyanka Banerjee which depicts a hypothetical yet a real-life situation of a few women from diverse backgrounds, who are rape or sexual assault victims, presumably dead, and thus, confined to a room.