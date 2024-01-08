Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is one of the most loved influencers on social media. The young star never fails to grab headlines for his statements, sartorial choice and classy and fashionable phone covers. Orry is friends with every other star kid, be it Ajay Devgn- Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar among others.

Nysa wears T-shirt that read, "I am a liver" with a caricature of Orry

On Saturday night, Nysa was spotted partying with her best friend Orry wearing a customised t-shirt that read, "I am a liver" with a caricature of Orry.

The aforementioned line was said by Orry during one of his interviews.

Orry had said, "You go for a jog, you are a jogger. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

Orry and Nysa partied with their friends. While Orry was seen in multi multi-coloured outfit. Nysa slayed in Orry's customised t-shirt and blue jeans. Reacting to Nysa's outfit, Orry took to his social media and shared a video on his Instagram stories featuring Nysa sitting on the table and enjoying.

In the caption he mentioned, 'I may be a liver, but she has my heart.' With a hand heart symbol.

Apart from partying with Nysa, Ory was seen at Tehelka's birthday bash as well.

Rinku Dhawan was also seen with Orry. A video was shared by Orry's fan club wherein he is seen goofing around and dancing like no one's watching.

Orry's I am a liver statement goes viral

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Orry explained why he calls himself a 'liver' and said that he discovered it after a conversation with Shanaya Kapoor. Orry said that once when he called Shanaya, she cut the call and when he texted her to pick up the call, Shanaya explained to him that she was between a shoot. However, when he told her that he was also working, Shanaya said, "Orry, I'm watching your Insta stories. You aren't working, you are living." Orry said, "And that's what I realised... Yes, she is on set, she is acting, she's an actor. I am living, I am a liver and that's when this ahaa moment happened."

On not calling paps

He said, "I don't need to call the paps if I'm at a restaurant, or if I'm pulling up. But I'm not going to lie. Have I called them before? Of course, I have. Also, whether you call them or not, at some point you're going to get clicked, so I don't see any shame at all in calling them. I'm very open about that. So, yes, I do want to get pictured. So, there's no shame in it, but at the same time, 99% of the time, I haven't called them."

Recently, he was also seen as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17.