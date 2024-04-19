The trailer of Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was released last week. The bold trailer gives a sneak peek into the dark world of the digital space. The film stars Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Paritosh and Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik and Uorfi Javed (in cameos) in what appear to be different storylines.

The makers have dwelled deeper into the lives of GEN Z and explores the dark web and explored stories that are real raw and based on true events.

One of the stories explores a reality show, judged by Anu Malik.

Another story is that of a young boy obsessed with the validation of likes and views. In the race to be ahead of others, he decides to document conversations with his mother to get a skyrocketing view.

The next episode shows a sexual harassment case filed by a member of the transgender community.

Director Dibakar Banerjee spoke in length about LSD2 and revealed that Urfi Javed will be going bold.

Speaking to Zoom TV, the filmmaker said, "I love Urfi's virtual avatar. She challenges you upfront. The way she dresses, the way she exposes and hides her attitude, I like it. I held a meeting with her then. It seems like no one has ever said these things to her. She has a guest appearance in the film but I am sure she will get lead roles someday. But I love Urfi's personality."

Opening up about the stripping scene, the director added, "We had this scene and Urfi was in a different mood that time. It's a long scene with no cuts and Urfi is just stripping. That will be worth seeing. I love that scene."

In a recent interaction with Variety, Ekta said she might have to 'disappear from the public eye' after the film's release.

Ekta said, "Thank You for Coming has left a very strange pain in my heart because of the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don't know what happened. And the hate spamming we went through our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what's gonna happen when 'LSD 2' [Dibakar Banerjee's sequel to his 2010 hit LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha] comes. I think I'll have to hide again."

LSD 2 released 14 years after the massive success of LSD1

For the unversed, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is releasing 14 years after its first instalment. Earlier, the film's director Dibakar Banerjee spoke to news agency ANI about the film's release nearly 14 years after its first installment, "It wasn't my idea, it was Ekta's idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2." "In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening."

The film will be released in theatres on April 19, 2024.