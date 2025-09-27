'I Love Muhammad' row: Oppn accuses UP govt of instigating violence to 'hide failures'

The Opposition has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the ongoing 'I Love Muhammad' row, which sparked violent protests in Bareilly, alleging it to be a "well-thought-out move" by the state to "cover its failures."

The Opposition has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the ongoing 'I Love Muhammad' row, which sparked violent protests in Bareilly, alleging it to be a "well-thought-out move" by the state to "cover its failures."

The violence broke out after Friday prayers when a protest was organised in response to alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet. Following the prayers, a large crowd gathered, many holding posters with the words 'I Love Muhammad'.

According to the police, tensions escalated as protesters began pelting stones at the police, prompting law enforcement to carry out a lathi charge to restore order.

Reports suggest that more than 1,000 demonstrators assembled near Islamia Ground, damaging vehicles and attacking police lines. The clash left at least 10 police personnel injured and resulted in the detention of around 50 people.

The controversy began on September 4 during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, when a 'I love Muhammad' poster was put on a tent along the route and locals objected to it.

Soon after, tensions rose between the two communities. While the Hindus alleged that their posters were torn and taken down, Muslims claimed that they were targeted for expressing love for the Prophet. The issue also made it to social media with #ILoveMuhammad trending online.

In Bareilly, cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza had called for a sit-in protest at Islamia Ground, leading authorities to conduct a flag march before Friday in an attempt to deter unrest. However, soon after, the situation escalated.

Congress and the Samajwadi Party launched sharp attacks on the government over the police action, accusing the BJP of having a "destructive mindset".

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "This is a well-thought-out move by the government. To cover up its failures, such incidents are being deliberately instigated. The police deliberately used lathis on the crowd, which cannot be condemned enough."

Rai also criticised the 'I Love Bulldozer' posters that appeared in response to the 'I Love Muhammad' posters, stating, "Every person loves their religion and their God. But the BJP resorts to loving someone who promotes violence. You demolish the houses of common people with bulldozers, ruin families, and yet you say you love it. This reveals your true intentions. This is the mindset of the BJP that is destroying the entire country."

Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Sumaiya Rana, while condemning the violence, said, "Yesterday, after Friday prayers, people came for a symbolic protest, holding posters that read 'I Love Muhammad.' The police created such an atmosphere to disperse the crowd that a stampede ensued. The police brutally lathi-charged, injuring dozens of people. Many suffered head injuries, and many were seriously injured."

"Overall, such actions not only spoil the atmosphere at that place, but wherever this message goes, the atmosphere will also be disturbed, and people will be enraged. The police should not have taken such action in Kanpur, nor in Bareilly," she added.

"I had said that the way the police are lathi-charging people carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters, we can even take bullets in the name of Muhammad. The police think they will tear people apart, arrest them, and put them in jail," Rana said.

"If any unconstitutional work is being done, if weapons are being held, then definitely put them in jail, follow the legal process. But if people are expressing their views peacefully, a right which the Constitution has already given them, and the police take forceful action against them under pressure from the government, then it is justified to protest," she added.

According to the police, tensions escalated as protesters began pelting stones at the police, prompting law enforcement to carry out a lathi charge to restore order.

Reports suggest that more than 1,000 demonstrators assembled near Islamia Ground, damaging vehicles and attacking police lines. The clash left at least 10 police personnel injured and resulted in the detention of around 50 people.

The controversy began on September 4 during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, when a 'I love Muhammad' poster was put on a tent along the route and locals objected to it.

Soon after, tensions rose between the two communities. While the Hindus alleged that their posters were torn and taken down, Muslims claimed that they were targeted for expressing love for the Prophet. The issue also made it to social media with #ILoveMuhammad trending online.

In Bareilly, cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza had called for a sit-in protest at Islamia Ground, leading authorities to conduct a flag march before Friday in an attempt to deter unrest. However, soon after, the situation escalated.

Congress and the Samajwadi Party launched sharp attacks on the government over the police action, accusing the BJP of having a "destructive mindset".

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "This is a well-thought-out move by the government. To cover up its failures, such incidents are being deliberately instigated. The police deliberately used lathis on the crowd, which cannot be condemned enough."

Rai also criticised the 'I Love Bulldozer' posters that appeared in response to the 'I Love Muhammad' posters, stating, "Every person loves their religion and their God. But the BJP resorts to loving someone who promotes violence. You demolish the houses of common people with bulldozers, ruin families, and yet you say you love it. This reveals your true intentions. This is the mindset of the BJP that is destroying the entire country."

Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Sumaiya Rana, while condemning the violence, said, "Yesterday, after Friday prayers, people came for a symbolic protest, holding posters that read 'I Love Muhammad.' The police created such an atmosphere to disperse the crowd that a stampede ensued. The police brutally lathi-charged, injuring dozens of people. Many suffered head injuries, and many were seriously injured."

"Overall, such actions not only spoil the atmosphere at that place, but wherever this message goes, the atmosphere will also be disturbed, and people will be enraged. The police should not have taken such action in Kanpur, nor in Bareilly," she added.

"I had said that the way the police are lathi-charging people carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters, we can even take bullets in the name of Muhammad. The police think they will tear people apart, arrest them, and put them in jail," Rana said.

"If any unconstitutional work is being done, if weapons are being held, then definitely put them in jail, follow the legal process. But if people are expressing their views peacefully, a right which the Constitution has already given them, and the police take forceful action against them under pressure from the government, then it is justified to protest," she added.

(With inputs from IANS)