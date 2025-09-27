I Love Muhammad' Row: Eight Arrested in Karnataka's Davanagere

Karnataka Police arrested eight persons on Saturday in connection with the 'I Love Mohammad' row and related violence in Davanagere district.

The police stated that four special teams have been formed to track and arrest more individuals who allegedly disturbed peace and law and order in the region.

According to police, the action follows a clash on September 24 between two communities in the Karl Marx Nagar locality of Davanagere city over a banner issue. During the incident, there were allegations that stones were pelted at Hindu houses. In this connection, three FIRs were registered against around 100 people, and eight persons from both sides were arrested.

Police are also monitoring social media.

Davanagere district SP Uma Prashanth has warned that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading false news.

She appealed to the public to approach the police in case of any eventualities, instead of resorting to showdowns or taking the law into their own hands. She further urged citizens to maintain peace in the district.

Davanagere city, known for its peaceful atmosphere, turned tense following the appearance of 'I Love Muhammad' banners. Over the banner issue, an argument broke out between two communities, which escalated to the point of a physical clash. The situation was brought under control after police intervention, and cases have been registered against both communities.

The problem began when a banner suddenly appeared in Karl Marx Nagar that read "I Love Muhammad". The situation remains volatile, and police have made tight security arrangements. Locals countered the 'I Love Muhammad' posters with 'I Love Mahadev' posters.

A section of people alleged that living in Karl Marx Nagar has become difficult. They complained that they did not know whether they were living in Pakistan or in India.

Meanwhile, women belonging to another community gathered and expressed anger, alleging that youths belonging to another community were speaking to them in a vulgar manner.