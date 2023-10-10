Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked beautiful and exuded elegance and charm as she walked the runway at Parish Fashion Week. The actor looked stunning in a golden flowy gown. However, the actor was massively trolled for her weight, some even slammed her for going under the knife and using cosmetic treatments like face filler, botox and more.

Netizens were reminded of Aishwarya's beauty which was fillers and filter-free

After heavy trolling, the actor didn't share any snapshots from her Paris fashion week on her Instagram profile.

Being a brand ambassador for Loreal, the actor after racing millions of heartbeats attended a Loreal event in Mumbai in support of women, against domestic and street harassment.

Aishwarya wore Manish Malhotra's couture for the night. She looked regal vibes in an all-black outfit. She wore black flared pants that came with a silver embroidered pattern. Teamed with a black inner, her look was a beautiful amalgamation of modern and traditional. She layered it with a long-line jacket that had a similar embroidered pattern towards the hem. The actor's face was a tad bit different from what she posted on social media. Netizens were of the view that Aishwarya photoshopped her pictures and edited them to look slim.

Abhishek's niece made her debut at Paris Fashion Week, and she walked the runway, where Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan cheered for her.

Shweta Bachchan shared pictures and videos on her social media from Paris.

Shweta, Jaya and Navya didn't mention Aishwarya's walk at the Paris Fashion Week nor did they click pictures with Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Aaradhaya who was also present with Aishwarya clicked a selfie with Kendell Jenner.

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart and hug emoji on Navya's first ramp walk.

He didn't react much to the trolls attacking wife Aishwarya but he dropped a heart on wife Aishwarya's pictures that she posted on social media.

Fans of Aishwarya were unhappy with Shweta and Jaya Bachchan; here's why

Netizens were unhappy with Shweta and Jaya Bachchan's gesture of not mentioning Ash's name or giving a shoutout to Aishwariya Rai.

Meanwhile, amidst Bachchan Bahu's famous walk and trolls an old interview of Abhishek Bachchan resurfaced wherein the actor defended his wife when she was heavily trolled.

Abhishek stressed that despite their fame, they lead a normal family life and also opened up about their Sunday routine.

Abhishek in a recent interview lauded Aishwarya for being selfless

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek said, "Sometimes, unfortunately, you know you're so consumed at work that you don't get to spend as much time as you'd want. So back home, you know, Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting and I love her and thank her for that, and she does it so selflessly and she just does a great job, so you know, I'm eternally grateful."

He added, "And sometimes you come back from work and you're tired or whatever, so you might not be as effervescent as you should be, but you know, I think being an actor, she understands that. We're a very normal family, you know. I just love to spend time together and be as normal as possible."

Aishwarya in an old interview talks about weight gain

Back in 2015 in an interview with British journalist David Frost, Aishwarya was asked about body-shaming. The actor said, "It was natural in my case; that was the natural turn that my body took in terms of whether I gained weight or I had water retention or whatever else that goes with the space. I was comfortable, and that's why I have been who I have been. I wasn't disturbed by it. If people were, well, I guess I hope they enjoyed the drama because I was busy leading a very real life with my baby. I didn't realise it, but I think the most positive thing that came out of it for me was to have so many women come to me and say, 'Thank you, you've actually gone and given so much confidence to so many of us who always believed that. I wasn't on some mission to prove a point in this way or that. I was just being real."

When Abhishek Bachchan came out in support of trolls body shaming Aishwarya

In 2012, the actor got quite worked up while discussing the unwarranted criticism directed at Ash's weight issues. He had said, "Yes, she's a public figure but people forget she's also a woman and now a mother, and there's a line that's not to be crossed."

On the personal front, Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and are doting parents to Aaradhya.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Abhishek's film Ghoomer co-starring Saiyami Kher was released on August 18, 2023.