The first episode of the freshly brewed new season of Karan Johar-led Koffee With Karan S 8 was dropped on October 26, 2023 midnight.

The guest of honour was royal Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The couple spilled interesting anecdotes about their relationship and spoke about their not-so-fairy-tale proposal and how Deepika's mother objected their relationship.

The duo also shared the unseen footage from their wedding video. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. After five years the couple unveiled their wedding video on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 8 last night. The dreamy video left the viewers as well as Karan Johar emotional.

Deepika and Ranveer's dreamy wedding video will make you believe in love

Ranveer Singh's father gave a speech on his son's wedding, he said, "Even [Ranveer] wouldn't believe it if you told him, years ago, that he'd be marrying Deepika. Deepika, on the other hand, wouldn't want it."

In the clip, Deepika shared how Ranveer completes her, "When all the ceremonies were done, something changed. Suddenly there is a sense of belonginess and a sense of responsibility and it makes it really solid. You feel complete Ya, you feel complete." Deepika then closes her eyes with contentment.

On what attracted Deepika towards Ranveer

Deepika on what attracted him towards Ranveer, "I was attracted to the person, most of the world not seen, there is a quiet side to him, a very sensitive side to him, intelligent side to him, I love the fact that he cries. I love the fact that he is all hearts."

The wedding video shows, Deepika's bridal entry. Amidst beautiful plush locales, the song that is played inside with DP's entry is Ik Onkar.

The wedding video is not just about their love story, it shows Deepika Padukone's father, Prakash Padukone, a former badminton champion, affectionately sharing how Singh's lively spirit added joy to their family of four.

Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, who captured Ranveer-Deepika's wedding video shared an interesting detail about Deepveer's wedding.

In his caption, Vishal Punjabi wrote, "During the filming of "Kabira" for "Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani", I had the honour of directing her. On a crisp evening, amidst rounds of Pictionary by the poolside with the crew, she leaned in and said softly, "When the time comes for my wedding, I'd be honoured if you would be the one to capture it." I was taken aback, a blush creeping up unnoticed. She held onto that sentiment, gently reminding me of that whispered promise during her wedding film's screening years later."

He further wrote in his caption, "It wasn't just about documenting their wedding day, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they're held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time. As we mark our 13th year in building an industry, releasing this film stands as a testament to our journey and growth."

Fans of Deepika and Ranveer can't stop gushing over DeepVeer's wedding video.

Ranveer Singh and Padukone's wedding was a culmination of the rich cultural heritage of both families, blending traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies. It was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

Deepika on mental health

Speaking about Ranveer now understanding mental health, Deepika shared, "I think he understands mental illness today slightly better than he did back then. The fact that he created a safe space for me to be able to be vulnerable, to be able to share, to be able to communicate because a lot of times you are just feeling so many things, you don't know how to articulate it," she said. Deepika said that Ranveer never offered suggestions like 'let's go for a drive' or 'let's play some music' but instead, he was there for her. "He didn't know better. He's learnt over a period of time how to be a caregiver but in that moment, we were all going through it for the first time."

Ranveer shared, that one day Deepika called him during one of his shoots and said, "I have had a blackout and I have had a fall can you come home?' And it was literally like, I am coming." He shared further, "When I went and saw her, something wasn't right. She wasn't all there."

Deepika shared that even though Ranveer did not really know what was happening with her, he was just patient and there for her. This made Ranveer and Deepika emotional.

He said, "I knew this was a very serious problem when at breakfast one day, she was sitting across from me and she was just crying and there were just tears, copious tears flowing down and at a human level, the most basic question is 'kya hua baby?' and she also doesn't know what to say. She said 'I don't know'.