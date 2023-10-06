Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way, from her journey in Bigg Boss to Bollywood.

The actor made her debut in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz won accolades for her small yet meaty role in the film. And today her film, Thank You For Coming, which is helmed by Rhea Kapoor, has hit the theatres. The film also stars Dolly Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

This is the first film in Bollywood that openly speaks about women's pleasures when it comes to sex.

The trailer of the film got a humongous response from Bollywood fans. The ensemble cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Shehnaaz Gill also known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif started off as a cute Punjab di kudi and soon went bold with her sartorial choices. Netizens miss Shehnaaz's innocence and the OG chubby girl that they saw in Bigg Boss.

Shehnaaz wore plunging neckline outfits and started flaunting her assets, which netizens found classless.

Take a look

And now a video of Shehnaaz Gill has gone viral that shows the actor speaking about unrealistic beauty standards to sustain in the industry.

In an old interview Shehnaaz Gill said, "I realised one thing: if I want to work in this industry, I need to lose weight because to fit in designer outfits is very important. If I were not a part of this industry and a normal girl, I would happily be on the heavier side, as I myself like girls who are healthy and not the ones who are skinny, who don't eat this, don't drink that."

"Thank You for Coming" made India proud by being the only Indian Feature Film to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Thank You For Coming is Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, "Thank You For Coming" released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023.