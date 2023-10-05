Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her grand debut with The Archies. The famous rom-com will drop on Netflix on December 7.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is an Indian adaptation of the famous 90's Archie Comics, the coming-of-age musical stars newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others.

On Wednesday, the cast of 'Archies', along with writer and producer Reema Kagti and Netflix India's Vice-President of Content, Monika Shergill graced Day 1 of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023. The team addressed a session titled' New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang'.

Recounting the first day of shoot

Suhana Khan said, "I guess all of that is very different from being in a Netflix film and being on a real film set as a working actor, I think, from the number of people on set, from the number of lights on set and the hair and makeup and all the chaos. And in the middle of this, I felt extremely insignificant. And, I guess I kind of knew that everything that everyone was doing around me was felicitating the director's vision, Zoya's vision and I guess knowing that on my first day and realising that, I felt extremely nervous."

When the host asked what does she love about Mumbai the young actor said, "I grew up here in Mumbai, did my schooling from here and now I'm working here. I am addicted to vada pav."

Suhana's biggest critic

She further added, that my parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are her biggest source of guidance. "I wouldn't say my critic, but my biggest source of guidance is my parents. My entire family feels to chip in and help each other out."

As soon the video of Suhana Khan's first interaction from the conclave went viral A section of netizens was of the view that Suhana Khan is very articulative when she speaks, while few were of the view that she needs to was quite nervous when she spoke.

A user wrote, "She sounds very nervous."

Another mentioned, "Omg never thought of it but you're right!! There is a strong resemblance to Gigi's voice."

The third user said, "Idk to me her voice always sounds kinda nervous. Kinda like Gigi Hadid."

The fourth one said, "She's got 'real accent' ..we gotta stop the obsession with accents in this sub."

Agastya Nanda says he is 'definitely not a Casanova'

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda who is embodying Archie Andrews said that he draws inspiration from his grandmother, Ritu Nanda

At a recent interaction, on being asked how similar he is to his character, he revealed, "I wouldn't call myself a Casanova. Something that we do share in common is our love for music. Archie loves music. It has the ability to make you feel and deal with a lot of emotions and that's where we are kind of similar".

Speaking about his role model, Agastya added, "My role model is my dadi, Ritu Nanda. She isn't with us anymore, but I have always aspired to be like her. She just had this warmth about her that if you were around her, you could feel like you could do anything. I wish to be like that, to give people around me all that positivity and love."

About Archies

In the film Gauri Khan and SRK's daughter Suhana Khan plays (Veronica Lodge), Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper) in the lead roles. It also features Dot (Ethel Muggs), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley).